PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Police are seeking help in locating a missing and endangered woman, Arielle Eyers.
Eyers, 32, was last seen in East Liberty at her residence on Jan. 31, 2021. She was wearing a Black and White coat, Grey hoodie and Black sweatpants at the time.
She is described as being 5’5 tall and weighing 95 pounds. She has brown hair that is partly shaved and green eyes.
Police say she may be driving a White 2016 Mini Cooper with PA registration KCL3139.
Eyers has family in South Carolina and Georgia.
Anyone with information about Eyers’ whereabouts is asked to call SVU detectives at (412) 323-7141.