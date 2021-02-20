PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — We are waking up to lows in the teens and single digit wind chills and we are not done with the cold air just yet.

A few light scattered lake-enhanced snow showers will be around today but little no accumulation is to be expected.

Highs will only be in the mid-20’s and feeling in the teens all day.

Sunday comes with single digit low temperatures before we see a nice “warm up” with temperatures in the mid 30s and some sunshine!

This comes all before our next round of wintry weather arrives Monday.

Monday will start off as snow with lows around 30 degrees then as we get closer to 40 degrees, it looks to wrap up Monday evening.

It’s still too early to determine how much snow as the system is still far out, but the Monday morning commute will be a little slick.

The good news in this is that high temperatures are back in the low to mid 40s!

Wednesday is still the pick of the week with some sunshine and highs in the mid 40’s and it looks like the trend continues and this could be our last bitterly cold weekend!

WEATHER LINKS:

Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos

Stay up to date with the KDKA app, which you can download here.