By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Police are investigating a stabbing that has left a man in critical condition.
Police say officers were dispatched along with paramedics to the intersection of East Carson Street and 7th Street in Pittsburgh’s South Side just before midnight on Friday night.
When officers arrived at the scene, they were directed to a man who had been stabbed multiple times in the back and stomach.
Paramedics transported the man to an area hospital.
He was last listed in critical condition.
Police say their investigation is ongoing.
Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.