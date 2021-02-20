By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Ahead of Sidney Crosby’s 1,000th career NHL game set to take place tonight at PPG Paints Arena, the Penguins captain did what he could to shut down trade rumors and speculation.

Crosby will become the 25th active NHL skater to play 1,000 games and the first player in Penguins history to do so.

Tomorrow, Sidney Crosby is set to become the 25th active skater to play in 1,000 NHL games, and first player in @penguins history to skate in 1,000 games with the team. For information and statistics about Crosby’s first 1,000 NHL games, visit https://t.co/qoIvtDYTzp. pic.twitter.com/tbjlrXSHZS — Penguins PR (@PenguinsPR) February 19, 2021

While reflecting on several different aspects of his career, Crosby said he still remembers how nervous he was before playing in his first game in 2005.

“Just anxious, excited, a lot of different emotions,” Crosby said. “I feel like just so much is unknown. The league, the team you’re playing against, everything. So I think I had a lot of different emotions, but obviously I was excited and proud that I was living out my dream of playing in the NHL. So that’s kind of the best way I could describe that.”

Penguins head coach Mike Sullivan provided high praise for the Penguins captain, particularly regarding Crosby’s drive to be a winner.

Crosby loves Pittsburgh.

Pittsburgh loves Crosby.

…And this interview will probably make you smile 😁 pic.twitter.com/Vvh2y9Enee — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) February 20, 2021

“There’s a lot of guys that want to win, but there aren’t as many that want to do what it takes to win,” head coach Mike Sullivan said. “There’s a lot of guys that want to be the best, but there aren’t as many that are willing to do what it takes to be the best. And I think Sid has both of those. Not only is he a winner and a champion, but he’s also willing to put the time in each and every day. You don’t just flip a switch and create the type of legacy that he’s created. It’s an impressive resume, and I don’t think he’s finished. I think he’s got a lot of hockey left to build on the impressive resume that he has.”