By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A suspect was taken into custody without incident following a SWAT situation in Lincoln-Lemington early on Saturday morning.
Pittsburgh Police were called to an apartment in the 1300 block of Paulson Street just before 4:00 a.m. on Saturday for a report of a dispute between neighbors.
When officers attempted to speak with the suspect, he became combative, fled to the inside, and barricaded himself inside of an apartment.
That’s when the SWAT team was called to assist.
After over an hour of negotiation, negotiators were able to get the man to surrender to the police.
He was then taken into custody peacefully.