By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – UPMC has launched a website where people can register for the COVID-19 vaccination.READ MORE: Parkway East Reopens Following Multi-Vehicle Crash
While supply remains limited, the website creates a waiting list for those that qualify under Pennsylvania’s phase 1A.READ MORE: SWAT Situation Ends Peacefully In Lincoln-Lemington Neighborhood
It also has the ability to register people for a vaccination appointment.
For those without internet access, the site can be reached by phone by calling UPMC’s 800 number between 7:00 a.m. and 7:00 p.m. every day.MORE NEWS: Friends & Family Hold Vigil In Braddock For Jason Lewis
You can learn more about vaccine eligibility and how to schedule at this link.