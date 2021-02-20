By: KDKA-TV News Staff
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (KDKA) — West Virginia University is reporting that there are three cases of COVID-19 variant B.1.1.7 in the Morgantown area, with two of those cases found among students.
The university says that as of the latest findings from their contact tracing investigations, the people who are have tested positive for the variant are believed to be related and have not been on WVU’s campus since becoming infected.
WVU Medicine testing program found the variant among those testing samples, and the university says it is working with the Monongalia County Health Department.
