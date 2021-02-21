By: KDKA-TV News Staff
MORGANTOWN, W. Va (KDKA) — Two major companies are lending a hand to students at West Virginia University.
The school says Kroger donated more than $50,000 in cash and equipment to The Rack — the student food pantry.
Kraft Heinz also donated more than $10,000 in cash, food, and coolers.
Since it opened in 2010, The Rack has served more than 14,000 students who lack nutritious food.