PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Juan Carter Hernandez was shot and killed by police this past week after beating a transgender woman to death in Lawrence County, but this reportedly isn’t the first time he’s taken a life.

Hernández was shot and killed by police earlier this week.

Police say he was assaulting 24-year-old Chyna Cardena.

Police also say he was given commands to stop, but continued the assault before police shot him.

Cardena was taken to a hospital where she died — and we are now learning Hernández may have killed before.

According to our affiliate in Youngstown, a family identified Hernández as the man who killed their daughter Kandace Hernández.

The family says the murder happened in 2011 in North Carolina.

Hernández allegedly pleaded guilty to second degree murder and claimed he acted in self defense.

He reportedly was sentenced for 8-10 years but Kandac’s mother Tammy Larew wanted a longer sentence.

She feared he would hurt someone again.

Her worst fear came true when she heard the news of Hernández allegedly killing Cardena.

Larew feels if Hernández would have had a longer sentence, Cardena would still be alive.

“A few people ask me, ‘Do you feel that you got justice now because he’s gone?’ No. I mean, he’s gone, but he still did what he did to my daughter and to Chyna,” Larew said.

KDKA has reached to the Pennsylvania State Police about these charges, but have not heard back yet.

