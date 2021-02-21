By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — If you were wishing you could have taken part in the special celebration of Sidney Crosby’s 1,000th regular season game, you can now at least own a little piece of that historic night.

Ahead of Penguins Captain Sidney Crosby’s 1,000th game, each player donned a black, home Penguins jersey with a C on the front left shoulder and “Crosby 87” on the back during warmups.

The Pittsburgh Penguins announced Sunday that they are auctioning the Crosby jerseys worn by all the players during yesterday’s warmups.

Well, that’s a lot of captains. Want one of our player-worn Crosby warmup jerseys? We have some good news! The jerseys will be auctioned to support the @pensfoundation. Bid now: https://t.co/1fuZjUejM3 pic.twitter.com/itQK9eTiQQ — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) February 21, 2021

The auctioning of the jerseys will help support the Pens Foundation.

The majority of the jerseys at this time are listed for over $1,000, with some even over $2,000.

