By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Police Chief Scott Schubert took some time to congratulate Pittsburgh Police Commander Jason Lando after he accepted a job as chief in Frederick, Maryland.

“Jason always did an outstanding job staying focused and motivated, no matter what the circumstances were, and he effectively motivated and mentored others with his quick wit, experience, empathy, compassion and always leading by example,” Schubert wrote in a post on the Pittsburgh Police Facebook page. “Congratulations, Chief Lando! Your service is greatly appreciated and you will be missed by your PBP family! We have no doubt you will do extremely well in your new role!”

Lando served the City of Pittsburgh for almost 21 years, according to Pittsburgh Police. Over the years, he served in multiple capacities for the Bureau, including as an officer, detective, sergeant, lieutenant and eventually a commander.

He also took command of police during the Tree of Life shooting.