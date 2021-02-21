By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Allegheny County Police have now arrested the wife of a man put behind bars last month for allegedly sexually assaulting several children.

Sidney Brooks, 25, is accused of participating in numerous assaults of five children along with her husband, Devaughante J. Law Sr.

Brooks is facing charges of rape, criminal conspiracy, aggravated indecent assault, incest of a minor, endangering the welfare of children, indecent assault, and corruption of minors, among other charges. Some of the charges carry multiple counts.

Police arrested Brooks on Saturday.

Court documents indicate that Brooks has not been able to post bail and is currently confined in the Allegheny County Jail.

Her husband, Devaughante Law Sr., was taken into custody in January when it was learned the 27-year-old man had committed sexual acts against numerous children, toddlers, and infants.

He was also in possession of images and videos of the acts, which he disseminated to others.

