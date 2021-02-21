By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The University of Pittsburgh recently announced that around 15,200 students would receive aid as part of Congress’s most recent coronavirus relief package.
The Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act (CRRSAA), passed by Congress on Dec. 27, 2020, allotted $30.6 million to the University of Pittsburgh. Among those funds, $15.3 million has been designated by the university to directly support students.
Both undergraduate and graduate students will receive funds. All students who are eligible for funding received notice by email.
To be eligible, students would have had to demonstrate financial need on their FAFSA and meet other requirements.
Students who are eligible will use an online portal to receive funds.