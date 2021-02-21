By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Several residents in Troy Hill are experiencing low-to-no water pressure following a water main break on Lowrie Street.READ MORE: Ohio Doughnut Shop Calls Police About COVID-19 Mitigation Compliance During Meeting With State Lawmaker
According to the Pittsburgh Water & Sewer Authority, crews are on the scene repairing the break and will remain there until around 9:00 p.m. when they expect service to be restored.READ MORE: Man Wanted For Sexually Assaulting 14-Year-Old Girl In Mercer County Dies In Police Chase In Arkansas
Water buffaloes for those in the area can be found at the ball field on Gardner Street.MORE NEWS: Clarion University Student Found Dead
Stay With KDKA.com For More Details