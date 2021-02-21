By: KDKA-TV News Staff

MORGANTOWN, W. Va. (KDKA) — Three cases of the U.K. variant of COVID-19 have been detected in the Morgantown area.

West Virginia University official say two of the three cases are among WVU students.

The University says it is working with the Monongalia County Health Department with case investigations and contact tracing.

“While this is not unexpected, it reinforces why it is so important to protect yourself and others by continuing to wear a mask when you are in public spaces and around others you do not live with, wash your hands frequently and carefully self-monitor for symptoms,” Dr. Jeffrey Coben, vice president for Health Affairs and dean of the School of Public Health, said.

Officials say it’s believed the three individuals are related and have not visited the WVU campus while they were infected.

“It is critically important that everyone (vaccinated and unvaccinated) continue to mask up, physically distance and wash our hands, particularly at this time when there’s light at the end of the tunnel,” Dr. Sally Hodder, director of the West Virginia Clinical and Translational Science Instituteand associate vice president for clinical and translational research at WVU, said. “We don’t want to shoot ourselves in the foot.”