By: KDKA-TV News Staff

LONOKE, Ark. (KDKA) – William Ice, the man wanted for sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl in Mercer County, died in a police chase in Arkansas on Saturday.

Ice was wanted in Pennsylvania for the sexual assault of a 14-year-old and in North Carolina for the abduction of another 14-year-old girl.

The Davidson County Sheriff’s office in North Carolina had found that Ice had abducted the 14-year-old from her home and that he also had been conversing online with several other juvenile females.

In an investigation between several law enforcement agencies including the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation, FBI, United States Secret Service, U.S. Marshals, and the Pennsylvania State Police, it was discovered that Ice and the 14-year-old were in Lonoke County, Arkansas.

Around 8:00 p.m. on Saturday, Lonoke Police spotted his vehicle leaving a McDonald’s parking lot. When police identified Ice and asked him to exit the car, he complied.

However, he then pulled out a gun and shot a police officer, critically wounding him.

He then fled the scene with the girl in his car and police pursued him.

Eventually, Ice’s vehicle was disabled after crashing into a snowbank. It appeared he had been critically wounded from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The 14-year-old girl had fled the vehicle and was picked up by a state trooper.

Ice was taken to a Little Rock, Arkansas hospital where he later died.

The police officer shot at the McDonald’s parking lot is in stable condition.