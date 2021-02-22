By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Donations to help repair the Homewood ArtHouse are nearing $100,000.
The space has been part of the Homewood community since 2013.
Last weekend, it was badly damaged in a fire.
Owner Vanessa German says the full effect of the fire and the community’s support hasn’t set in yet.
“I don’t know how long it’s going to take me to feel all of those different things, but i feel this, the strangest mix of grief and gratitude at the same time,” German said.
Vanessa doesn't live at the house but artist in residence does.
She says the fire started in a bathroom and quickly spread throughout the second floor.