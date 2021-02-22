CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
The space has been part of the Homewood community since 2013.
Filed Under:Homewood, Local News, Local TV, Pittsburgh News, The Art House, Vanessa German

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Donations to help repair the Homewood ArtHouse are nearing $100,000.

READ MORE: Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto's Administration To Introduce Plan To Ban Evictions

The space has been part of the Homewood community since 2013.

Last weekend, it was badly damaged in a fire.

READ MORE: Police: Two Men Arrested, Facing Charges After Arriving At Police Station While Intoxicated

Owner Vanessa German says the full effect of the fire and the community’s support hasn’t set in yet.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Photojournalist Bryce Lutz)

“I don’t know how long it’s going to take me to feel all of those different things, but i feel this, the strangest mix of grief and gratitude at the same time,” German said.

Vanessa doesn’t live at the house but artist in residence does.

MORE NEWS: Penn State's Virtual THON Raises More Than $10 Million To Fight Childhood Cancer

She says the fire started in a bathroom and quickly spread throughout the second floor.