By: KDKA-TV News Staff

HARRISBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — Gov. Tom Wolf has launched a new plan aimed at economic recovery and getting people back to work in the wake of the devastation caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The Wolf administration says the “Back To Work PA” plan will focus on investing in businesses, workers and communities.

It is based on recommendations made in last year’s Keystone Economic Development and Workforce Command Center report.

The plan includes using an extraction tax from the natural gas industry in order to fund the $3 billion plan, the Wolf administration says.

Department of Community and Economic Development Secretary Dennis Davin said in a news release, “The COVID-19 pandemic has hurt our communities and businesses, and we cannot stall on taking bold, strategic action to expedite a faster recovery. Bolstering our workforce benefits our economy — and by extension, our communities — and Back to Work PA would provide the critical funding necessary to address Pennsylvania’s needs both now and in the future.”

The governor said he wants to give businesses the resources and talent needed to thrive and workers the skills they need to succeed.

“Back To Work PA will help communities by assisting in local recovery efforts in planning for how to better handle future economic disruptions,” Gov. Wolf said. “These investments will help us get back on track.”

The plan focuses on three initiatives – investing in the workforce, strategic business and community support and getting reliable broadband service for all people across the state.