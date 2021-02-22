PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Guy Fieri’s Flavortown Kitchen is coming to Pittsburgh.
According to the website, the delivery-only restaurants known as ghost kitchens will operate out of Station Square, the Waterfront, the Mt. Lebanon Galleria and two locations in Robinson Township.
The Pittsburgh Business Times says a spokesperson said the ghost kitchens are in the "soft opening" phase and a full announcement is coming soon.
The five Flavortown Kitchens have the addresses of Buca di Beppo and Bravo! Italian Kitchen locations, which are all under the same ownership, the Pittsburgh Business Times reports.
Fieri is no stranger to the Pittsburgh area. Last year, it was announced that Fieri would be bringing his American Kitchen + Bar is to Live! Casino Pittsburgh in Westmoreland County.