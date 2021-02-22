SCHOOL DELAYS:Check The Growing List Of School Delays And Closures
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — David Highfield is recreating one of Chef Lidia Bastianich’s recipes, but he’s putting his own twist on it!

Rustic Tomato Sauce with Pasta and Chicken

Ingredients:

  • Grape or Cherry Tomatoes
  • Pasta (He uses Bow Tie)
  • Chicken Tenders
  • Fresh Rosemary
  • Fresh Basil
  • Fresh Thyme
  • Parmesan Cheese
  • Ricotta Cheese
  • Italian Herb Seasoning
  • 5 or 6 Garlic Cloves
  • Olive Oil
  • Sugar
  • Salt

Chicken:
– Cook the chicken in a skillet with olive oil, salt, pepper, thyme and rosemary
– Set chicken aside, but later, you’ll chop into piece and add to the pasta

Pasta:
– Get water boiling in a pot and add pasta
– Time this so you can add the pasta to the sauce when it’s not quite done, so it can continue cooking in the saucepan

Sauce:
– Pour olive oil across the bottom of a saucepan with medium heat
– Crush five or six garlic cloves and add them in
– Add four sprigs of rosemary
– Add grape or cherry tomatoes
– After the tomatoes cook for a while, add a ladle of pasta water
– Salt tomatoes and add a spoonful of sugar as well
– Begin mashing the tomatoes with a potato masher
– After cooking for a while, remove the rosemary sprigs and garlic cloves
– Add the pasta and allow it to finish cooking
– Stir in the chicken
– Grind in some Italian herb seasoning
– Drizzle olive oil over top
– Tear apart a few leaves of fresh basil and add them in
– Stir
– Turn off the heat
– Sprinkle parmesan cheese on top

To Serve:
– Place portion into a bowl
– Add a dollop of ricotta cheese
– Add basil leaves
– Drizzle olive oil over ricotta
– Enjoy