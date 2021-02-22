PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — David Highfield is recreating one of Chef Lidia Bastianich’s recipes, but he’s putting his own twist on it!

Rustic Tomato Sauce with Pasta and Chicken

Ingredients:

Grape or Cherry Tomatoes

Pasta (He uses Bow Tie)

Chicken Tenders

Fresh Rosemary

Fresh Basil

Fresh Thyme

Parmesan Cheese

Ricotta Cheese

Italian Herb Seasoning

5 or 6 Garlic Cloves

Olive Oil

Sugar

Salt

Chicken:

– Cook the chicken in a skillet with olive oil, salt, pepper, thyme and rosemary

– Set chicken aside, but later, you’ll chop into piece and add to the pasta

Pasta:

– Get water boiling in a pot and add pasta

– Time this so you can add the pasta to the sauce when it’s not quite done, so it can continue cooking in the saucepan

Sauce:

– Pour olive oil across the bottom of a saucepan with medium heat

– Crush five or six garlic cloves and add them in

– Add four sprigs of rosemary

– Add grape or cherry tomatoes

– After the tomatoes cook for a while, add a ladle of pasta water

– Salt tomatoes and add a spoonful of sugar as well

– Begin mashing the tomatoes with a potato masher

– After cooking for a while, remove the rosemary sprigs and garlic cloves

– Add the pasta and allow it to finish cooking

– Stir in the chicken

– Grind in some Italian herb seasoning

– Drizzle olive oil over top

– Tear apart a few leaves of fresh basil and add them in

– Stir

– Turn off the heat

– Sprinkle parmesan cheese on top

To Serve:

– Place portion into a bowl

– Add a dollop of ricotta cheese

– Add basil leaves

– Drizzle olive oil over ricotta

– Enjoy