PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — David Highfield is recreating one of Chef Lidia Bastianich’s recipes, but he’s putting his own twist on it!
Rustic Tomato Sauce with Pasta and Chicken
Ingredients:
- Grape or Cherry Tomatoes
- Pasta (He uses Bow Tie)
- Chicken Tenders
- Fresh Rosemary
- Fresh Basil
- Fresh Thyme
- Parmesan Cheese
- Ricotta Cheese
- Italian Herb Seasoning
- 5 or 6 Garlic Cloves
- Olive Oil
- Sugar
- Salt
Chicken:
– Cook the chicken in a skillet with olive oil, salt, pepper, thyme and rosemary
– Set chicken aside, but later, you’ll chop into piece and add to the pasta
Pasta:
– Get water boiling in a pot and add pasta
– Time this so you can add the pasta to the sauce when it’s not quite done, so it can continue cooking in the saucepan
Sauce:
– Pour olive oil across the bottom of a saucepan with medium heat
– Crush five or six garlic cloves and add them in
– Add four sprigs of rosemary
– Add grape or cherry tomatoes
– After the tomatoes cook for a while, add a ladle of pasta water
– Salt tomatoes and add a spoonful of sugar as well
– Begin mashing the tomatoes with a potato masher
– After cooking for a while, remove the rosemary sprigs and garlic cloves
– Add the pasta and allow it to finish cooking
– Stir in the chicken
– Grind in some Italian herb seasoning
– Drizzle olive oil over top
– Tear apart a few leaves of fresh basil and add them in
– Stir
– Turn off the heat
– Sprinkle parmesan cheese on top
To Serve:
– Place portion into a bowl
– Add a dollop of ricotta cheese
– Add basil leaves
– Drizzle olive oil over ricotta
– Enjoy