By: KDKA-TV News Staff

MONROEVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) – Four people were arrested and almost 20 guns were seized following surveillance at the gun show in Monroeville.

Attorney General Josh Shapiro said the arrests and seizures over the weekend of Feb. 6 and 7 are the results of a joint surveillance operation with the Monroeville police at the gun show.

David Fields, Tanesha Olverson, Robert Raglin and Elizabeth Rexrode were arrested for their alleged roles in the illegal straw purchases of firearms. Nineteen guns were seized.

The attorney general’s office says Fields is prohibited from purchasing a firearm and Raglin, who they say is a convicted felon, is also prohibited from purchasing or possessing a firearm.

Olverson and Rexroad allegedly acted as straw purchasers to get firearms for people who aren’t allowed to have them.

A search of Fields’ home turned up 13 more guns, the attorney general’s office says.

And they say a search of Olverson’s car led agents to seize a Glock handgun and $6,000 in cash. She was allegedly seen with Raglin, who the attorney general’s office calls a “known gun trafficker,” buying an AR-15.

“Straw purchases are fueling the gun violence epidemic that takes the lives of Pennsylvanians every single day,” said Attorney General Josh Shapiro in a press release.

“The Office of Attorney General’s Gun Violence Section, along with our local law enforcement partners, are working overtime to target these gun traffickers and get illegal guns off our streets.”