By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Emergency crews are on the scene of a house fire on Pittsburgh's North Side.
The fire broke out after 11 a.m. along the 500 block of Alpine Avenue.
According to Allegheny County, the fire is located on the second floor of the three-story rowhouse.
A second alarm has now been called.
Firefighters are on scene trying to get the blaze under control.

