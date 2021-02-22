By: KDKA-TV News Staff

HARRISBURG (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 3,427 more cases of Coronavirus and 44 additional deaths over the last 48 hours.

A total of 1,521 additional positive cases of COVID-19 are being reported today and 1,906 new cases were reported Sunday.

The statewide total number of cases since the beginning of the pandemic has risen to 915,018 since Saturday’s report, according to the state’s data.

There are 1,959 people across the state hospitalized with COVID-19 infections. Of those hospitalized, 421 patients are in the ICU.

The Health Department says the statewide percent positivity for the week of Feb. 12-18 stood at 6.5%.

The statewide death toll has risen to 23,614.

There are 3,827,159 individuals across the state who have tested negative for the virus to date.

The state Health Department numbers show there have been 66,067 cases of COVID-19 among residents in nursing and personal care homes across Pennsylvania. Among employees, there have been 12,822 diagnosed cases. This brings the total number of cases at long-term care facilities to 78,889. Out of total deaths, 12,228 have occurred in residents at nursing or personal care facilities.

Residents and staff at long-term care facilities in Pa. have started to receive COVID-19 vaccinations.

Approximately 24,433 of the total cases in the state are among state healthcare workers.

Currently, all 67 counties are in the green phase of reopening. However, restrictions are in place for bars, restaurants and large gatherings.

If you have concerns about the virus, you can check out the state’s COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard.

More information on the Coronavirus pandemic: