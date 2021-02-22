By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 374 new Coronavirus cases and no additional deaths over the last 48 hours.

Of the newly reported cases, 278 are confirmed from 1,543 PCR tests. There are 96 probable cases.

The dates of positive tests range from Oct. 8 to Feb. 21. Three positive tests are more than a week old, according to the Health Department. One is from October and another is from November.

The Health Department says new cases range in age from 5 months to 92 years with a median age of 36 years.

There have been 74,976 total cases and 4,782 total hospitalizations in Allegheny County since the outbreak began.

The county-wide death toll totals 1,627.

No new deaths were reported over the last 48 hours in Allegheny County. In addition, the Health Department says two deaths previously reported in Allegheny County have been transferred to another county.

The age groups of the newly-reported cases follow: 00-04 – 10

05-12 – 16

13-18 – 30

19-24 – 42

25-49 – 162

50-64 – 70

65+ – 44 The genders of the newly reported cases follow: Female – 179

Male – 195 — Allegheny County Health Department (@HealthAllegheny) February 22, 2021

