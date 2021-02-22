PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — As soon as today, Mayor Bill Peduto’s administration could introduce a bill aimed at helping renters who are facing eviction.

The City of Pittsburgh is looking to create their own way of handling these issues.

According to KDKA’s news partners at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, Mayor Peduto is working with council on addressing the matter.

The plan is for the Mayor’s Office to introduce a plan at some point this week.

Advocates have been pushing for action because evictions are still happening despite emergency orders.

Landlords have found loopholes in the court orders and the moratorium issued by the CDC.

The Post-Gazette reports hearings have been going on in the Allegheny Court of Common Pleas.

The report cites data saying there are 26 evictions hearings scheduled in the city before the end of the month.

When the court emergency order expires on March 1, the Post-Gazete says hearings will “likely hit the fan.”

According to the newspaper, the city’s law department is reviewing the action.

State Representative Ed Gainey, who is campaigning against Mayor Peduto, has also called for action to protect renters.