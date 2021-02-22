By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Public Schools has announced new “student-support categories” ahead of April 6’s reopening.READ MORE: Mother Accused Of Shooting And Killing 2 Daughters At Beaver County Home
The four categories were announced Monday, based on students’ needs when returning to in-person learning.
Support Category 1 features students demonstrating positive progress in eLearning, Support Category 2 is students demonstrating progress in eLearning, Support Category 3 is students demonstrating some progress in eLearning, and Support Category 4 is students not demonstrating progress and/or in kindergarten or PreK.
The district says approximately 4,786 K-12 students in Support Category 4 will be prioritized for in-person learning when schools reopen on April 6. All PreK and kindergarten students are prioritized for a return to in-person instruction first, the district said.READ MORE: Prosecutors: 14-Year-Old Girl In Pa. Charged In Stabbing Death Of 19-Year-Old Sister
Pittsburgh Public Schools says 5,215 students in Support Category 3 will then return on April 26.
“The District has not identified a return to in-person instruction day for students in Support Category 2 (7,136) and Support Category 1 (3,085). Plans for Support Categories 1 and 2 will be evaluated based on social distancing guidelines and the number of families who decide to remain in remote instruction,” the district said in a release.
Students in the third and fourth categories will return to school on an AA/BB schedule, PPS said. Students on the AA schedule will be in school on Mondays and Tuesdays, while students on the BB schedule will attend school on Thursdays and Fridays.MORE NEWS: Arkansas Police Officer Expected To Recover After Shooting Involving Pa. Man Suspected Of Kidnapping 14-Year-Old N.C. Girl
The district said families will find out their child’s category next month.