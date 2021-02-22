By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Public Schools has announced new “student-support categories” ahead of April 6’s reopening.

The four categories were announced Monday, based on students’ needs when returning to in-person learning.

Support Category 1 features students demonstrating positive progress in eLearning, Support Category 2 is students demonstrating progress in eLearning, Support Category 3 is students demonstrating some progress in eLearning, and Support Category 4 is students not demonstrating progress and/or in kindergarten or PreK.

The district says approximately 4,786 K-12 students in Support Category 4 will be prioritized for in-person learning when schools reopen on April 6. All PreK and kindergarten students are prioritized for a return to in-person instruction first, the district said.

Pittsburgh Public Schools says 5,215 students in Support Category 3 will then return on April 26.

“The District has not identified a return to in-person instruction day for students in Support Category 2 (7,136) and Support Category 1 (3,085). Plans for Support Categories 1 and 2 will be evaluated based on social distancing guidelines and the number of families who decide to remain in remote instruction,” the district said in a release.

Students in the third and fourth categories will return to school on an AA/BB schedule, PPS said. Students on the AA schedule will be in school on Mondays and Tuesdays, while students on the BB schedule will attend school on Thursdays and Fridays.

The district said families will find out their child’s category next month.