By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh Steelers Head Coach Mike Tomlin reportedly has COVID-19.
According to Ian Rapoport’s sources, Tomlin was diagnosed with COVID-19 and is away from the team facility.
#Steelers coach Mike Tomlin was diagnosed with COVID-19 & is away from the team facility, sources say. A team spokesman would not confirm the specific case, but did say members of the coaching & personnel staffs were sent home last week after a couple positives came up.
— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 22, 2021
According to sources for Gerry Dulac, Tomlin as well as members of his coaching and scouting staff were sent home from the team facility last Wednesday.
Rapoport says a Steelers spokesperson confirmed members of the coaching and personnel staff were sent home last week after a couple of positive tests.