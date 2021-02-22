CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Last week, Tomlin as well as members of his coaching and scouting staff were sent home from the team facility after several positive COVID-19 tests.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh Steelers Head Coach Mike Tomlin reportedly has COVID-19.

According to Ian Rapoport’s sources, Tomlin was diagnosed with COVID-19 and is away from the team facility.

According to sources for Gerry Dulac, Tomlin as well as members of his coaching and scouting staff were sent home from the team facility last Wednesday.

Rapoport says a Steelers spokesperson confirmed members of the coaching and personnel staff were sent home last week after a couple of positive tests.