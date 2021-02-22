PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — There are winter weather advisories posted from the ridges up north through Indiana county and to the east.

For Allegheny County and the surrounding donut counties, snow totals of around an inch to possibly as much as two inches should be expected.

In Allegheny County to the south, rain will mix in with snow at times and may make it tough to even get to an inch of snow.

Temperatures will also be hovering around the freezing mark, also eating into snow totals overall.

I still think most see right at that inch of snow falling, with little evidence of snow falling by the end of the day. You may even get away with having to clean off any additional snow due to temperatures and rain.

Wouldn’t it be nice to get a break from snow shoveling?

Looking at the next week, at initial glance it appears that we will not see much in the way of precipitation with the exceptions being today’s moisture and another one two punch happening from Saturday through late next Monday with rain turning to a brief accumulating snow event.

My concern at this time is that we may see changes to the forecast due to the arctic jet being active to our north all week long.

Any small changes including any small and hard to detect mid-level lows could alter our weather in a big way through the week. At this time it looks seasonal for the week, I hope that forecast remains.

Speaking about snow, we’ve already seen our share of snow and really few days to melt it off.

Today’s likely to be the 32nd day this snow season where we have woken up to snow of 3” or more.

That’s the most days this far into the season since 1995-1996.

I was a freshman in college when that last happened.

It’s also going to be the eleventh longest run of days in a row with five inches of snow or more.

will mark the fourteenth straight day with more than five inches of snow on the ground.

Yesterday, the NWS measured eight inches of snow on the ground.

We will likely be in the top ten by the end of the week with extra snow expected today and temperatures hovering near the freezing mark.

WEATHER LINKS:

Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos

Stay up to date with the KDKA app, which you can download here.