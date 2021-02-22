By: KDKA-TV News Staff
KISKIMINETAS TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Two men were arrested over the weekend following an incident that took place at the Kiskiminetas Township Police Department.READ MORE: Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto's Administration To Introduce Plan To Ban Evictions
Police say 19-year-old Chad Kerchensky and 20-year-old Ethan Birch were arrested early Sunday morning.
According to police, the two arrived at the station while intoxicated while wanting to complain about a previous incident involving police that took place earlier that day.READ MORE: Donations Pour In From All Over The World For Homewood's ArtHouse
Police say Kerchensky drove his vehicle there and parked it at the police station parking lot. He was taken into custody and charged with driving under the influence.
Police also say Birch became disorderly while at the station. He was charged with underage drinking and disorderly conduct.MORE NEWS: Penn State's Virtual THON Raises More Than $10 Million To Fight Childhood Cancer
Charges for both men were filed with Magistrate James Andring’s office in Leechburg.