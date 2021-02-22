PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A man shot in the head Sunday night in the Strip District has died, Pittsburgh Police say.
Police say a Shotspotter alert sent officers to Penn Avenue last night just after 9 o’clock.READ MORE: Man In Critical Condition After Being Shot On Penn Avenue
They found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. Paramedics rushed him to the hospital in critical condition.
However, police now say he died shortly after arriving there.
His name and age have not yet been released.
Pittsburgh Police are investigating.
Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.