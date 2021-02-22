PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Health experts are constantly pushing for people who are eligible, to be able to be vaccinated against COVID-19. And now, here in Pittsburgh, there’s a new tool for you to use when it’s your turn.

UPMC has created a website where you can register for the COVID-19 vaccine if you fall under Pennsylvania’s Phase 1-A guidelines.

Keep in mind, registering doesn’t mean you’ll get the vaccine right away, but you will be put on a waiting list and UPMC will contact you about scheduling an appointment when a vaccine becomes available.

UPMC reiterates that vaccine supply from the state and federal government is still limited, and is encouraging the public to be patient.

Meantime, UPMC stresses it wants to vaccinate as many people as it can as soon as the health system receives more doses.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki addressed the nation about the limited supply of vaccines Sunday morning.

We expect to rapidly catch up this week, fill that backlog, make sure they’re out to communities and also meet our deadlines and our timelines of the doses that are due to go out this upcoming week,” Psaki said.

If you don’t have access to the internet. you can call UPMC between 7:00 a.m. and 7:00 p.m. seven days per week at 844-876-2822.

An operator will register you over the phone and then you will be contacted about scheduling an appointment when the shot becomes available.

UPMC expects a lot of people to call, so if you are able to register online, they are stressing you do it that way.

To learn more about vaccine eligibility and for a link to use UPMC’s new registration tool, click here.