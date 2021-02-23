By: KDKA-TV News Staff

AMBRIDGE, Pa. (KDKA) — A mother is charged with shooting and killing her two children inside their home in Beaver County.

Beaver County District Attorney David Lozier identified the suspect as 48-year-old Krisinda Bright. She is charged with two counts of criminal homicide. Bright is currently in the Beaver County Jail.

The Beaver County coroner identified the victims as 16-year-old Kiara Bright and 22-year-old Jasmine Cannady. Both were shot in the head, the coroner said.

The Ambridge School District provided a statement late Monday night, saying:

Dear Parent or Guardians: It is with deep regret that we inform you about a recent loss to our school community. On Monday, February 22, 2021, a student at Ambridge High School, passed away. This loss is sure to raise many emotions, concerns, and questions for our entire school, especially our students. The Ambridge Area School District has a Crisis Intervention Team made up of professionals trained to help with the needs of students, parents, and school personnel at difficult times such as this. The District has counselors available for any student who may need or want help or any type of assistance surrounding this loss. We encourage you, as parents, to also feel free to use our resources. If you would like additional information or need assistance, please do not hesitate to contact Janice Zupsic, High School principal at jzupsic@ambridge.k12.pa.us or call 724-266-2833 Ext. 2287. Additionally, Val Misencik can be reached at 724-266-2833 Ext. 2377 to assist you in reaching a counselor for support. We are saddened by the loss to our school community and will make every effort to help you and your child. READ MORE: WATCH: Hays Bald Eagle Knocked From Roost By Great Horned Owl

Ambridge Police were called to a shooting in the 900 block of Maplewood Avenue on Monday afternoon.

When they arrived, they found two people dead inside a home. Ambridge Police Chief John DeLuca called it a “gruesome scene.”

According to officials, Bright called 911 after the shootings to report the crimes. She let them into the home and that is when police found two bodies in two different rooms.

Police shut down the block as they collected evidence.

KDKA spoke with one witness who rode by on his bike earlier and said he spotted a woman on the porch of a home being handcuffed by police. Another witness says she was walking her son’s friend home from a sleepover while all of this unfolded.

Maplewood Ave. is closed at 8th St. in Ambridge while police investigate a shooting. Gathering more details now. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/3EFGDqsWc5 — Royce Jones KDKA (@roycejonesnews) February 22, 2021

“I said, ‘Is it safe for us to walk him home?’ and they said, ‘We have to escort you.’ And I said, ‘That’s fine, but is it safe, what happened, did something bad happen?’ He said, ‘We can’t tell you,'” said Rachel Kruze.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.