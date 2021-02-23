FAIRVIEW TOWNSHIP, Pa. (AP) — A man found dead in a partially frozen pond in northwestern Pennsylvania was apparently trying to rescue two dogs who were also found dead in the water, authorities said.

The Erie County coroner’s office said the body of 70-year-old David Chivers of Girard was recovered shortly after 10:30 a.m. Monday from the Fairview Township pond in western Erie County.

Coroner Lyell Cook said it appears Chivers was in the area of the pond with his dogs when authorities believe the dogs went onto the ice and fell through. Officials say he apparently tried to use a kayak to rescue the animals but fell in.

Three co-workers of Chivers went to check up on him after he failed to show up for work on Monday morning. They located his all-terrain vehicle near the pond, Cook said. Authorities earlier reported finding footprints leading to the pond and an overturned kayak in the pond.

Cook said Chivers was last seen over the weekend, and the accident likely happened sometime Saturday.

State police in Girard are investigating, but officials say no foul play is suspected.

