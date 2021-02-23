By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A popular Pittsburgh restaurant is one of the top places to eat this year, according to Yelp.READ MORE: Stimulus Check Latest: What's The Timeline For Another Economic Relief Payment?
DiAnoia’s Eatery, the family-owned and operated Italian restaurant on Penn Avenue, made Yelp’s eighth annual list of the best 100 places to eat.READ MORE: Gateway Education Association Votes To Authorize A Strike
It comes in at number 91. It’s the only restaurant in our area to make the list and joins a handful of Philadelphia restaurants in representing Pennsylvania.
On Facebook, the restaurant said they were “beyond humbled” to be on the list this year.MORE NEWS: Pittsburgh City Controller: Snow Plow Tracker Technology To Blame For Untouched Roads
Yelp says this annual list is the culmination of thousands of suggestions from the community.