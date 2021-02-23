By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Gateway Education Association in the Gateway School District voted to authorize a strike.
The association says its teachers, counselors and nurses have been working under an expired contract since July 1 of last year.
They say the school board is dragging its feet in negotiations, so after a vote, they can now call for a strike if they feel it becomes necessary to reach a fair deal.
They also say they’ve been negotiation for an agreement since Jan. 2020 and are hopeful a strike won’t be needed.