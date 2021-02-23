By: KDKA-TV News Staff
WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. (KDKA) – It’s too cold for roller coasters, but crews at Kennywood are still hard at work.READ MORE: Beaver Co. Siblings Allegedly Killed By Their Mom, Krisinda Bright, Remembered As 'Beautiful Souls' Who Left Lasting Impressions
The park shared a Tuesday transformation on Facebook, saying more than 500 feet of track on the Racer is being replaced.READ MORE: Trucks Push Back Against PennDOT's Plan To Toll 9 Bridges Statewide
Kennywood says its’s part of the annual maintenance program. This winter, they’re focusing on the front and back turnarounds on the ride.MORE NEWS: Pennsylvania Attorney General's Office Questions Quality Of Steel City Meats After Customer Complaints
The Racer is the only single-continuous track coaster in the nation.