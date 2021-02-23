CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
It's part of the park's annual maintenance program.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. (KDKA) – It’s too cold for roller coasters, but crews at Kennywood are still hard at work.

The park shared a Tuesday transformation on Facebook, saying more than 500 feet of track on the Racer is being replaced.

Kennywood says its’s part of the annual maintenance program. This winter, they’re focusing on the front and back turnarounds on the ride.

The Racer is the only single-continuous track coaster in the nation.