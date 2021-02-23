COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine says pro sports teams could allow up to 30% of fans in stadiums this spring under a pandemic-related plan for sports.
The governor said Monday that the expanded fan capacity would apply to the Cleveland Indians and Cincinnati Reds along with minor baseball teams and the Columbus Crew and FC Cincinnati major league soccer clubs.
DeWine cautions the proposal could change if the coronavirus variant spreads rapidly.
The governor says the 30% figure is contingent on fans being masked and practicing proper social distancing.
DeWine also says nursing homes may soon be allowed to offer more visitation.
