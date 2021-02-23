By: KDKA-TV News Staff
HARRISBURG (KDKA) – Local lawmakers are renewing their push for legislation that would allow college athletes to get paid.
State Reps. Ed Gainey and Dan Miller, both Allegheny County Democrats, are pushing for a bill that would allow college student-athletes to sign endorsement deals; get paid for their name, image and likeness; and sign licensing contracts. It would also allow them to hire professional representation.
Gainey says if coaches and athletic directors are making money, the athletes should, too. Miller points to a half-dozen other states with similar legislation.
The two state representatives are expected to introduce their Fair Pay To Play Act soon.
When they pushed for pay to play legislation in October of 2019, Gov. Wolf expressed support for compensating athletes.