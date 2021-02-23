By: KDKA-TV News Staff

HARRISBURG (KDKA) – Everyone living and working in Pennsylvania’s skilled nursing facilities who wanted a COVID-19 vaccine has gotten both doses, Gov. Tom Wolf announced Tuesday.

More than 315,000 doses were administered to long-term care facilities vaccinated by CVS and Walgreens as part of the Federal Pharmacy Partnership.

“This is an important milestone for Pennsylvania, and it marks key progress in ensuring that our most vulnerable residents have access to a vaccine,” Gov. Wolf said.

“Skilled nursing, personal care, and assisted living facilities have been hit hard by the pandemic, which is why this milestone is such an important one for us to recognize – because it shows how far we have come in protecting our most vulnerable residents.”

By mid-March, CVS Health district leader Andreas Chandra says vaccinations at all other long-term care facilities in the state will be completed.

Acting Secretary of Health Alison Beam says each facility will have at least three vaccine clinics in case someone declined a vaccine the first or second time.

It comes as the Pennsylvania Department of Health said more than 2 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have gone into arms to date.

The state Health Department numbers show there have been 66,173 cases of COVID-19 among residents in nursing and personal care homes across Pennsylvania. Among employees, there have been 12,838 diagnosed cases. This brings the total number of cases at long-term care facilities to 79,011.

Out of total deaths, 12,256 have occurred in residents at nursing or personal care facilities.