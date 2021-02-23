By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 274 new Coronavirus cases and one additional death.

Of the newly reported cases, 149 are confirmed from 716 PCR tests. There are 125 probable cases.

The dates of positive tests range from Feb. 13-22.

The Health Department says new cases range in age from 2 months to 96 years with a median age of 38 years.

There have been 75,250 total cases and 4,814 total hospitalizations in Allegheny County since the outbreak began. Of the hospitalized patients, 881 have needed care in the ICU and 333 have been put on a ventilator.

The county-wide death toll totals 1,628.

The newest recorded death was of a patient in their 90s. Their date of death was on Feb. 19.

The age groups of the newly-reported cases follow: 00-04 – 2

05-12 – 10

13-18 – 38

19-24 – 28

25-49 – 104

50-64 – 58

65+ – 34 The genders of the newly reported cases follow: Female – 131

Male – 143 — Allegheny County Health Department (@HealthAllegheny) February 23, 2021

