PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — New information has been released pertaining to the homicide of a transgender woman that took place in New Wilmington last week.
Pennsylvania State Police say the suspect Juan Carter Hernandez and the victim knew one another.
Investigators don't believe hate or bias was a motivation in her death.
Family and friends say the victim who identified as Chyna Carrillo moved from Arkansas to the Pittsburgh area for a fresh start.
It's not clear how Carrillo and Hernandez knew each other.
Hernandez was shot and killed by responding officers.