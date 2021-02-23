CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
MoveForwardPgh will host tomorrow night's meeting and will discuss how adding the lanes will create less stressful biking in neighborhoods.
Filed Under:Bike Lanes, Local News, Local TV, MoveForwardPgh, Pittsburgh News, Shadyside, Squirrel Hill

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — You’ll soon be able to weigh in on putting new bike lanes in Shadyside and Squirrel Hill.

READ MORE: Pittsburgh Weather: Morning Snow And Rain Chances, Better Conditions Ahead

MoveForwardPgh will host tomorrow night’s meeting and will discuss how adding the lanes will create less stressful biking in those neighborhoods.

READ MORE: Pet Healthcare On The Rise As Many Spend More Time At Home Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

The virtual meeting will get underway at 6:00 p.m.

MORE NEWS: Ohio Governor Mike DeWine: Up to 30% Of Fans Could Be Allowed In Crowds For Spring Pro Teams

For more information, click here.