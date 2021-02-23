By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — You'll soon be able to weigh in on putting new bike lanes in Shadyside and Squirrel Hill.
MoveForwardPgh will host tomorrow night's meeting and will discuss how adding the lanes will create less stressful biking in those neighborhoods.
The virtual meeting will get underway at 6:00 p.m.
For more information, click here.