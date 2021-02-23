CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Advocates for a $15 minimum wage have rallied outside the Charleston office of West Virginia U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin on Monday.
They urged the moderate Democrat to support increasing the federal standard through Congress’ next pandemic relief package.READ MORE: WATCH: Hays Bald Eagle Knocked From Roost By Great Horned Owl
The Poor People’s Campaign led the demonstration with dozens of activists and minimum wage workers.
Activists held signs calling to “end the subminimum wage now!”READ MORE: West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice Addresses Public Questions On Income Tax Cut Plan
The future of a House Democratic proposal that would gradually raise the federal minimum wage to $15 an hour is uncertain in the Senate.
Manchin has the power as a critical swing vote to make or break proposals from progressives.MORE NEWS: Indiana Univ. Of Pa. Plans To Resume In-Person Classes For 2021 Fall Semester
(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)