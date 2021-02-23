CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice has held an online discussion to promote his proposal to eliminate the state income tax.

The Republican governor on Wednesday addressed written questions submitted from the public on the proposal, which he unveiled in his State of the State address earlier this month.

But he did little to fill in specifics in many areas.

To balance the income tax cut, Justice is calling for an increase in sales taxes for all residents as well as taxes on tobacco and soda.

The goal is to spur economic investment and population growth.

West Virginia has lost more than 3% of its population over the past decade.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)