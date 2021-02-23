GREENSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) – A plan for a Westmoreland County vaccine registry is now on hold. But one county commissioner says the plan isn’t dead.

“I’m frustrated like everybody else,” Westmoreland County Commissioner Gina Cerilli said.

Cerilli says when it comes to constituents asking about a COVID-19 vaccine, the phone’s been ringing off the hook.

“Senior citizens are calling crying because they don’t know how to get a vaccine and I don’t have an answer,” said Cerilli.

County commissioners tried to institute a countywide registry but hit a wall when it came to getting the county’s largest health system, Excela Health, involved.

“We have already talked to Excela, they’ve declined using a registry, a waiting list, they’re going to do it by individual appointments on their website on a daily basis,” said Cerilli.

Cerilli, however, says the vaccination registry idea isn’t dead yet.

“We are meeting with all the local providers Thursday over Zoom. The conversation will be, ‘how can we as a county assist you?'” she said.

She says there are a lot of local providers who are stepping up big time.

For now, if you’re looking to get a vaccination, the recommendation is to log into the state’s Your Turn website. It won’t register you for a shot, but will let you know where and when they’re available. For now, Commissioner Cerilli says she’ll continue to push for a countywide vaccine registration.

“I want those providers that are vaccinating our constituents to worry about giving shots in the arm. I don’ want them worrying about a waiting list,” she said.

Here are resources for finding a COVID-19 vaccine: