By: KDKA-TV News Staff

WILKINSBURG (KDKA) — An updated, brand-new statue of President Abraham Lincoln is now standing in the Wilkinsburg Borough Building.

It was unveiled at a small ceremony on Tuesday morning.

The Wilkinsburg Historical Society has spent two years raising the money for the new statue. According to the Trib, the Historical Society’s president started a GoFundMe page in order to fund the operation.

Sculptor Susan Wagner created the new bronze statue of Lincoln.

The old copper statue of Lincoln was taken down and hauled away Monday to make way for the new one.

“Hundreds of people wanted to see Abraham Lincoln standing on that hill again at the intersection. Some people love Lincoln and they missed his presence on the hill,” Wilkinsburg Historical Society President Anne Elise Morris said.

The borough building will temporarily house the statue until the spring when it moves outside to a new park at the intersection of Ardmore and Penn Avenues.