BUTLER, Pa. (KDKA/AP) — The Butler County Republican Committee of Pennsylvania voted to censure Senator Pat Toomey (R-PA) over his vote to convict former President Donald Trump during his second impeachment trial.

“The BCRC considers his votes to be in blatant violation of the U.S. Constitution and the Rule of Law,” the committee said in an email.

The committee held a special meeting on Wednesday, with members voting 94 to 2 to censure the senator. Republican leaders from other counties including Clarion, Lawrence, Washington, York, and Centre County have also voted to censure Toomey.

Republican Party committee members in Pennsylvania were meeting remotely Wednesday night, possibly for hours, in what is expected to include a discussion of whether to censure U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey. A censure vote is a symbolic gesture that may have no real effect on Toomey, who announced in October that he will not run again for office.

Following his vote to convict, Toomey said in part of the former president that “His betrayal of the Constitution and his oath of office required conviction.” President Trump was acquitted of inciting the insurrection during the impeachment trial in the Senate.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)