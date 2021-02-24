By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The city is investing $800,000 in public art this year and is seeking artists for more than a dozen projects across Pittsburgh.
There will be 18 projects across 18 neighborhoods, and the Department of City Planning Public Art and Civic Design announced there will be a call for artists in 2021 to commission new public artwork.
It's the largest introduction of new public art in the city for decades, a press release says.
“We are excited to announce these upcoming opportunities to enhance public art throughout the city,” said Mayor William Peduto in a statement. “Not only will these projects support our artists, but they also provide an opportunity to creatively reflect the values, character and identity of our communities.”
A big part of the funding, $500,000, is from a grant provided by the Allegheny Regional Asset District Art in Parks program.
The decision comes after the Department of City Planning Public Art and Civic Design completed a survey of artists to hear about how the city’s public art opportunities and processes can be involved.