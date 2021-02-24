PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Rania Harris, of Rania’s Catering, is devoting all of February to sandwiches!

Grilled Reuben Sandwiches

Dressing:

¾ cup mayonnaise

1/4 cup ketchup

Generous tablespoon minced capers

Generous tablespoon minced gherkins

Generous tablespoon sweet pickles

1 teaspoon lemon juice

Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste

8 slices Pumpernickel bread

Unsalted butter – room temperature

½ pound thinly sliced Swiss cheese

1 pound sliced lean corned beef

2 cups well-drained uncooked sauerkraut

Kosher Pickles

Sweet Potato Fries

Directions:

Dressing:

Place the mayonnaise, ketchup, capers, gherkins, sweet pickles, lemon juice, salt and pepper in a bowl, and stir until blended

Sandwiches:

Butter one side of each of the Pumpernickel bread slices with the butter. Turn the bread slices over and spread each slice evenly with the dressing.

Top with a slice of the Swiss cheese over four bread slices. Pile corned beef on top of the cheese, dividing evenly use your discretion as to how much corned beef you want on each sandwich. Spread the sauerkraut over the corned beef and top the sauerkraut with another piece of Swiss cheese. Top with the remaining bread slices, buttered side out. Press down firmly.

Heat a non-stick griddle over medium high heat. Carefully transfer the sandwiches to the griddle and grill, occasionally pressing down gently. Grill until the underside is golden and then carefully turn the sandwiches to continue grilling on the other side until the golden and the cheese has melted. Flip the sandwiches and grill for just a couple of minutes longer.

Serve with Kosher pickles and French Fries. I always serve Dijon mustard as another condiment for the sandwiches.