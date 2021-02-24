By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — JuJu Smith-Schuster has a big decision to make this offseason.

The wide receiver hits free agency on March 17, when he will decide his football future. Smith-Schuster told TMZ Sports that he wants to remain a Steeler for the rest of his career.

“At the end of the day, I want to have my legacy in Pittsburgh and retire there,” Smith-Schuster told TMZ. “I don’t want to leave.”

“Until I actually get let go, other than that, I’m Pittsburgh for life,” the 24-year-old added.

Smith-Schuster was drafted in the second round of the 2017 NFL Draft and signed a four-year rookie contract with the Black and Gold. In the first four years of his career, he caught 308 passes for 3,726 yards and 26 touchdowns. He has played in 58 games.

Smith-Schuster also said he hopes quarterback Ben Roethlisberger returns next season. On Wednesday morning, the Steelers released a statement from president Art Rooney II that said the Steelers would like to have Roethlisberger back.

“To let him go or even think about, I don’t think that would be the best. I would love to play with Ben,” the wide receiver said.